Turkey condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the residence of Iraq's parliament speaker Wednesday.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Anbar Province, which targeted the residence of the Speaker of the Iraqi House of Representatives Mohammad al-Halbousi,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement continued by saying that Turkey hopes the perpetrators are identified and brought to justice in a timely fashion.

The ministry also said Turkey will continue to strongly support Iraq’s fight against terrorism.

On Tuesday evening, the Iraqi army said that two civilians were injured as three Katyusha rockets targeted Anbar province's al-Karma region where Mohamed al-Halbousi's home is located. A security source said that the rockets landed in an area adjacent to the residence of al-Halbousi.

The president considered that "the timing of the attack targets national and constitutional entitlements, calling for the unity of the national ranks and solidarity to protect civil peace."

The rocket attack took place a few hours after the Federal Supreme Court issued a decision that approved the parliament session to be held on Jan. 9, in which al-Halbousi was elected speaker of parliament for a second term.