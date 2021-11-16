Turkey's Foreign Ministry condemned suicide attacks that targeted Uganda's capital Kampala.

"We are saddened to receive the news that suicide attacks, which were carried out today (Nov. 16) in the capital of Uganda, Kampala, resulted in the loss of many lives, including police officers, and left several people wounded," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

It condemned the "heinous attacks" and conveyed its "condolences to the families of the deceased and the friendly Government and People of Uganda and we wish a speedy recovery to the wounded."

At least six people were killed in twin explosions early Tuesday, including three presumed suicide bombers, according to Ugandan police officials.

Police counter-terrorism response teams shot and injured a would-be fourth bomber after the explosions near parliament and the Central Police Station, according to police spokesperson Fred Enanga.

Police said terrorists from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) – a group active in Uganda and neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo – are responsible for the attack. The U.S. has linked the ADF with the Daesh terrorist group.

Police put the provisional number of injuries at 33.