Since the coronavirus started to spread across the world Turkey has evacuated more than 20,000 of its citizens in 50 countries and now prepares to evacuate an additional 1,200 from Algeria.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the evacuation process started Thursday and will be completed at the end of this weekend. Around 1,700 Algerian citizens in Turkey will also be transferred to their countries simultaneously.

As a part of the evacuation process, three airplanes belonging to an Algerian airline will carry 555 Turkish citizens to Samsun province, on the Black Sea coast of Turkey, and it will take Algerian citizens in Karabük back home.

Turkish citizens coming from Algeria will be in quarantine for 14 days in Samsun, Amasya and Tokat provinces while the rest of them will continue to be evacuated through the weekend.

On Thursday, the Algerian Transport Ministry said a total of 1,788 citizens stranded in Turkey will be brought back via Air Algeria and Turkish Airlines between April 3-5.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Turkey has evacuated more than 20,000 citizens from 50 countries around the world up till now.

The evacuations are carried out under the coordination of Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay. The foreign, interior, health and transport and infrastructure ministries have been in cooperation for the evacuation.

Turkey has suspended all international flights from Turkish Airlines for an indefinite period as of March 27th including New York and many European destinations.

Turkey first started to evacuate its citizens from China's coronavirus-hit Wuhan city on Jan. 29, followed by Iran in February.

Meanwhile, "Our second aircraft carrying our citizens who want to return from Kuwait to Turkey will take off soon," Ayşe Hilal Sayan Koytak, Turkey's ambassador to Kuwait, said on Twitter Friday. She said Thursday that the first airplane carried students and laborers to Turkey.

Turkey has 18,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, while the death toll is at 356, according to government figures.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

Data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surging past 1 million, with more than 54,000 deaths. Over 217,000 people have recovered.