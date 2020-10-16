Turkey does not and never will recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday.

“We have and always will support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, including over Crimea," Erdoğan said during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the capital Ankara.

Zelenskiy arrived in the Turkish capital to meet with Erdoğan to discuss matters ranging from defense and trade to bilateral, regional and international issues, including the ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh crisis.

"Turkey sees Ukraine as a key country for ensuring stability, security, peace and prosperity in our region," Erdoğan said.

Russian forces entered the Crimean Peninsula in February 2014, with Russian President Vladimir Putin formally dividing the region into two separate federal subjects of the Russian Federation the following month.

Since then, Crimean Tatars have continued their struggle for Ukraine's territorial integrity against Russian occupation.

Crimea’s ethnic Tatars have faced persecution since Russia’s 2014 takeover of the peninsula, a situation Turkey has decried.

Turkey and the United States, as well as the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), view the annexation as illegal.