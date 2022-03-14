Turkey and Germany on Monday jointly called for a cease-fire to be established as soon as possible in Russia's aggression on Ukraine.

The call came amid Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Turkey for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. It marked his first official visit to the country since he took office in December.

"We will steadfastly continue the efforts for a permanent cease-fire. Turkey will do its best to bring together both parties," Erdoğan told a joint press conference following the talks in the capital Ankara. He said they agreed that diplomatic efforts must continue.

"We attach importance to working in close cooperation with Germany on regional matters. The recent developments in our region have proven that Turkiye has a key role in many areas, security and energy in particular," he noted.

For his part, Scholz said "we are in complete agreement that the violent military conflict in Ukraine must be condemned and that there must be a cease-fire as soon as possible."

There must also be safe corridors for civilians immediately, he added.

"We as two NATO allies have reaffirmed our shared views and concerns (on the Russia-Ukraine issue). We have agreed that diplomatic efforts for a resolution should be sped up while taking necessary measures for the security of Europe," Erdoğan said.

Scholz also noted that both Turkey and Germany have supported Ukraine and thanked Ankara for closing the Bosphorus — the strait controlled by Turkey that acts as a passage between the Mediterranean Sea and the Black Sea — to warships.

"Talks are good, but we must fast achieve results that lead to a cease-fire. Turkey closing Bosporus Strait to warships was an important step," he said.

Together, Scholz and Erdoğan appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin: "Stop for a moment." It was clear, Scholz said, "with every day, with every bomb, Russia is removing itself more from the circle of the world community we form together."

The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine is beyond question, he added.

Erdoğan also underlined that it was too early to comment on Turkey's possible purchase of more Russian weapons given Moscow's invasion, and Ankara would decide after seeing what conditions arise.

The president further said that Turkey had provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Ankara is continuing to send the support to Kyiv, he added.

The trip was dominated by the war in Ukraine as both countries press on with efforts to secure a cease-fire 19 days into Russia's invasion.

Commenting on the visit, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said that it was Erdoğan's 14th face-to-face meeting with another world leader in the last five days.

"All efforts are for the establishment of peace, stability and justice in the world. Our socio-economic structure based on strong political leadership, trust and stability is our country's greatest opportunity," he said.

"It's is important for us to stay in close coordination with Turkey, which is a NATO partner, and playing a great role," German deputy government spokesperson Wolfgang Buchner also told a news conference in Berlin.

"We need to work together to reach a cease-fire in Ukraine as soon as possible, and to defend Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

Ankara has emerged as one of the mediators in the Ukraine war, which erupted on Feb. 24 with Russia's long-feared invasion of its neighbor.

NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. It has said the invasion is unacceptable and voiced support for Ukraine, but has also opposed sanctions on Moscow, while offering to mediate.

Ukraine said on Sunday it was working with Turkey and Israel as mediators to set a place and framework for talks with Russia, after Turkey hosted the foreign ministers of the warring nations for the first high-level talks last week.

On Thursday, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia, Dmytro Kuleba and Sergey Lavrov, met in Antalya for their first encounter since the war began.

The talks were largely inconclusive, but Turkey touted as a success the fact that they took place at all.

"Organizing such a meeting as the war was going on was in itself an important diplomatic achievement. We will persistently continue our efforts in order for a lasting cease-fire to be reached," Erdoğan said.

U.S. President Joe Biden thanked Erdoğan in a phone call and EU officials also praised the Turkish leader for bringing the warring sides together.

Monday's visit marks Scholz's first trip to Turkey since taking office in December 2021 and comes amid efforts by Germany to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Moscow's invasion.

Germany and France have taken leading roles within the European Union to end the war.

Russia calls its operation a "special military operation" aimed at capturing what it regards as dangerous nationalists in Ukraine.

Turkey says it can facilitate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, but says that a cease-fire and humanitarian corridors are needed first.

The Ukraine conflict has also brought Turkey closer with countries with which ties had been strained in recent years.

On Sunday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Erdoğan in Istanbul on his first trip to the country. Last week, Israeli President Isaac Herzog paid his first visit.

For Scholz, this marks his fifth trip outside the European Union since he succeeded Angela Merkel in December. Previously, he had been to the United States, Ukraine, Russia and Israel.

Erdoğan also touched upon Turkey's economic relations with Germany.

He underlined that the bilateral trade volume of the two states was around $38 billion in 2020, while it topped $41 billion last year.

"We are determined to make this $50 billion," he added.

"As two G-20 countries, further advancing our economic partnership in the new global order will be to our mutual benefit. Germany is Turkiye's number one partner in exports and number two in imports," Erdoğan said.

He also highlighted the important role played by Germany in Turkey's tourism sector, a role shared with Russia.

The two countries also share deep cultural ties due to the nearly 5-million-strong Turkish diaspora in Germany. Turkey is among the top tourism destinations for Germans. It also hosts thousands of German expatriates.

Germany considers Turkey an important partner to handle the ongoing refugee and migrant crisis with people trying to reach Europe from Turkey. The German government is also aware that Turkey has an important geostrategic position as a NATO member.

In her 16 years in office, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel struck a delicate balance in the country's ties with Turkey and her last visit was in October before she left office.