Reports of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approving more illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank is new evidence of Israel's violation of international law and U.N. decisions, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

"This development clearly shows that Israel has not given up on its annexation plans and claims that some countries prevented these plans by signing normalization agreements with Israel recently are nothing more than deception," the ministry said in a written statement.

Turkey reiterated that these illegal steps by Israel are not recognized and called on the international community to show resistance in the face of an attempt to erode the just cause and the right of freedom of the Palestinian people.

"We will not let it be forgotten that Palestinian land belongs to the Palestinian people," it added, saying that Turkey will continue to defend the Palestinian cause.

The Israeli TV Channel 7 last week announced that Netanyahu approved the construction of 5,000 housing units in dozens of settlements in the West Bank.

Bahrain last month agreed to normalize relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab nation to do so as part of a broader diplomatic push by U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration to further ease the Jewish state's relative isolation in the Middle East.

The deal makes Bahrain the fourth Arab country to reach such an agreement with Israel since exchanging embassies with Egypt and Jordan decades ago and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in August 2020.

The UAE claimed the deal would postpone annexation plans yet the realities on the field showed the opposite. According to Turkish officials, the step will deliver a fresh blow to the efforts to defend the Palestinian cause and will further encourage Israel to continue its illegitimate practices toward Palestinians.

Israel occupied east Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War. In 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community, Israel annexed the entire city, claiming it as the self-proclaimed Jewish state's "eternal and undivided" capital. Last year, the U.N. called the Israeli occupation in Palestine "the longest occupation" in the world. "Israel has occupied the Palestinian territory for more than 52 years, the longest belligerent occupation in the modern world," Michael Lynk, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, told the U.N. General Assembly last month.

The U.N. considers both the West Bank and east Jerusalem occupied territories and considers Israeli settlement-building activity in these areas illegal. Palestinians have been vying to create a full-fledged future state comprising areas of the West Bank of the Jordan River and Gaza on the Mediterranean coast. Since 2007, the besieged Gaza has been under a crippling Israeli and Egyptian blockade that has gutted its economy and deprived its inhabitants of many vital commodities, including food, fuel and medicine. In the long-embargoed enclave, the humanitarian situation has grown worse by the day as 90% of its land and sea boundaries, and its access to the outside world is controlled by Israel and by Egypt on its narrow southern border.