Turkey is the leading country in terms of contribution of forces to NATO, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

"Turkey is first in the contribution of forces to NATO, it is fifth in contribution to the operations and eighth in terms of contribution to the minimum budget (of the alliance)," Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Monday told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Turkey has contributed to NATO missions and will continue to do so, the minister affirmed.

He further noted that Turkey's contributions to regional and global peace are recognized by all and the fulfillment of its missions at NATO is "greatly appreciated and praised."

Turkey joined the military alliance of 29 North American and European countries in 1952 and boasts of having the second-largest army among member states after the United States.

Ankara attaches utmost importance to NATO's role in maintaining security and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Akar also commented on Sweden and Finland's NATO bid, saying: "Turkey is in no way opposed to NATO's open door policy. We fully support its open door policy."

The defense chief said his country has fulfilled all its responsibilities with no letup for 70 years.

"NATO should expand, but while NATO is expanding, this enlargement must be made according to NATO's criteria, principles, elements, without prejudice to the sensitivities and security of each of the NATO member countries, respecting their security," he added.

Turkey, a longstanding member of the alliance, voiced objections to Sweden and Finland's membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups such as the PKK and its offshoots.

Ahead of a NATO summit in Madrid last month, Turkey, Sweden, and Finland signed the accord, which allows the two Nordic countries to become NATO members but conditions them to take steps over Turkey's terrorism concerns and lift arms embargo on Ankara.

Following the deal, NATO formally invited Sweden and Finland to join the 30-member military alliance.