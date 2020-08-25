Turkey should be considered as an active player in the liberal world order with its status in the international system and increasing trade volume in recent years, a senior Turkish official said Tuesday.

"Turkey needs to be more of an active player in the liberal world order," presidential adviser Gülnur Aybet told an online panel.

She noted that the liberal global order benefits those who established it, including the United States and Europe. However, Aybet added that the governing transatlantic axis of the West has been opposing the principles and values they created as part of the liberal model through their exclusionary and patronizing policies in the last two to three decades.

According to the senior official, the competitive nature of heavyweight countries, the transatlantic center's view of Russia and China as a threat, pandemics, climate change and global financial crises have led to trouble, haunting the liberal world order.

Aybet said Turkey's role has gradually increased in the international economy for the past 15 years and Ankara should be recognized as an active participant, adding that recent comments in some circles that suggested Turkey was shifting away from this role were ironic.

Aybet noted that upcoming international collaborations in the post-pandemic period would be based on a short-term and result-oriented approach and argued that large global designs would not be present in the future.

She said, however, that existing international organizations such as NATO would still stand as essential elements.

Turkey and the U.S. administration should start a new page in line with the realities of the coronavirus and its effect on security and threat perception, according to Aybet.

The panel, "The Crisis of the Liberal Order and the Future of the Global Cooperation," was organized by the Washington-based Atlantic Council and the Turkish Heritage Organization operating in the U.S.

Atlantic Council Executive Vice President Damon Wilson said that from a historical standpoint, the liberal order is the best period as far as peace, prosperity and individual freedoms.

He acknowledged the world was going through a significant change process, and differences and struggles between democracies and autocracies would be a significant issue for future generations. He also stressed the need to adjust the old liberal order and revive it.