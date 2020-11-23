Turkey's Foreign Ministry protested EU-led Operation Irini’s illegal interception of Libya-bound Turkish vessel in the Eastern Mediterranean.

A German frigate participating in EU-led Operation Irini unlawfully stopped and searched a commercial Turkish cargo vessel, carrying food and paint supplies to Libya, in the Eastern Mediterranean, security sources said in a statement Monday.

Footage from the interception showed armed soldiers boarding the ship in a manner that resembled a counterterrorism operation.

Confirming a report in the news magazine Der Spiegel, a German spokesman said the Hamburg had intercepted the Rosaline A about 200 km (125 miles) north of the Libyan city of Benghazi on Sunday night.