Israel continues to violate international law by approving additional illegal settlements in east Jerusalem, the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated on Sunday, calling on the international community to stand against “Israel’s aggressive actions.”

“It is clear that Israel is trying to prevent the establishment of a contiguous, independent and sovereign State of Palestine by building additional illegal settlements between East Jerusalem and the West Bank,” the ministry said in a written statement.

Israel on Thursday approved the construction of 108 additional illegal settlements in the Ramat Shlomo settlement in east Jerusalem, “infringing upon the rights of the Palestinian people through its decision on the construction of a new illegal settlement area consisting of 1,257 housing units,” the ministry said.

Highlighting the 32nd anniversary of the foundation of the Palestinian state, the ministry reiterated that Palestinian territories belong to the Palestinian people.

“We invite all members of the international community which support the vision of a two-state solution, to stand against Israel's aggressive actions,” it added.

Israel occupied east Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War. In 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community, Israel annexed the entire city, claiming it as the self-proclaimed Jewish state's "eternal and undivided" capital. Last year, the United Nations called the Israeli occupation in Palestine "the longest occupation" in the world.