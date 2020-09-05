The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) Saturday morning began deploying dozens of tanks to the Greek border amid tensions over maritime borders between the two countries.

According to the Ihlas News Agency, two truck convoys loaded with some 40 tanks had been dispatched from the Syrian border in the country's Hatay province to the province of Edirne, which borders Greece. The convoy is expected to board ships from the port of Iskenderun.

Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean have heightened as Greece seeks to block Turkey's exploration of energy resources in the region, which Ankara says is well within its rights.

Greece has attempted to restrict Turkey's maritime territory, trying to box it into its shores based on the matter of a number of small Greek islands' proximity to the Turkish coast.

Turkey has argued that the sides should instead sit down for dialogue to reach a win-win solution based on the fair sharing of resources.