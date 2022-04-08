Turkey on Friday emphasized the urgency of safely evacuating civilians from Ukraine, especially from the besieged port city of Mariupol.

In a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stressed the importance of reaching a cease-fire to support efforts to achieve a diplomatic solution in Ukraine and underlined the "urgency of the safe evacuation of civilians, especially in Mariupol, from the land or sea," according to a statement by the Defense Ministry.

Akar reiterated that Turkey will continue to do its part to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the statement added.

The defense chief also spoke with his Russian counterpart Thursday and highlighted the importance of the safe evacuation of civilians.

Akar had said Turkey could provide ships to support the evacuation of civilians and wounded from Mariupol, adding that Ankara expects positive developments regarding the evacuation of civilians and injured people from the city as it continues to coordinate work in this regard.

Turkey continues to coordinate evacuation efforts with Ukrainian and Russian authorities to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of Turkish citizens and other nationals.

Referring to the recent plans to evacuate citizens from the devastated port city, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Thursday that talks with both sides on evacuations from Mariupol were ongoing and most Turkish citizens have left the city, "but we know that around 30 more citizens are still there."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said earlier this week they are currently working on evacuating the wounded from Mariupol.

"Turkey plays an important role. Turkish ships are used for evacuation. I can't give more details as live operations continue at the moment. We need to continue our negotiations. Our goal should be to protect the lives of our citizens," he said.

Zelenskyy also said that Turkey is ready to evacuate the wounded and those who died defending the besieged city of Mariupol via ships.

Zelenskyy said an agreement had been reached with Turkey to transport Mariupol's wounded and dead by ship to Berdyansk, a coastal city some 69 kilometers (43.3 miles) away.

"We are waiting for approval from (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. This moment depends on him," he told Ukrainian journalists.

He added that all the infrastructure is ready to remove the wounded and dead from Mariupol.

Turkey has been one of the countries leading efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has impacted millions of civilians. Turkey says it can facilitate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, but that a cease-fire and humanitarian corridors are needed first.

Within this scope, the Russian Defense Ministry said late Sunday that Moscow decided to open another humanitarian corridor in Mariupol to evacuate civilians and foreign nationals at the request of Turkey.

Moscow will provide full assistance in the evacuation of civilians and foreign citizens in accordance with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's request to Putin, the ministry said.

The United Nations believes thousands of people have died in Mariupol after more than a month under Russian siege and relentless bombardment.

The Red Cross had hoped to begin evacuations from the city last Friday with the first aid convoy, but Ukraine said Russia had prevented buses from reaching it.

A humanitarian evacuation mission from Ukraine’s embattled port city of Mariupol in cooperation with Turkey and Greece is still on the table, the French presidency said last week.

France, Turkey and Greece plan to organize a joint evacuation in a humanitarian mission overseen by the United Nations. Paris has said that the Russian side must ensure that civilians can leave the city in any direction they wish and that there is unimpeded, secured access for aid deliveries.

The French government said that Mariupol lacks water, food and medicine, adding that humanitarian law should be respected.

Around 160,000 civilians are estimated to be still trapped in the city, where fierce fighting and bombardment have created infernal conditions.

At least 5,000 people are estimated to have died in the city since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24.