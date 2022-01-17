Turkey supports the participation of Georgia in the ongoing discussions regarding stability in the Caucasus region, diplomatic sources said Monday.

Georgia did not attend the 3+3 meeting, which took place in Moscow last month. However, Georgian officials have noted that the country supports enhanced relations and cooperation in the region with other neighboring countries and has taken effective steps with Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia to ensure lasting peace in the region.

Ankara has made frequent calls for a six-nation platform comprised of Turkey, Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia for permanent peace, stability and cooperation in the region, describing it as a win-win initiative for all regional actors in the Caucasus.

In last month’s meeting, Turkey proposed hosting the next round of the talks, and no member of the platform opposed it, sources said.

All six countries, including Turkey, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, Armenia and Georgia are expected to take turns in hosting the talks, sources added.

A concept paper presented by the Turkish delegation was also accepted in the meeting, sources said.

Georgia refuses to attend the six-platform meetings, citing Russian aggression toward the ex-Soviet nation.

Diplomatic ties between Russia and Georgia, which aspires to join the European Union and NATO, collapsed after Moscow occupied two of the latter's territories in a conflict and recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, where Russian troops are now garrisoned. Most of the world, however, continues to consider them as part of Georgia.