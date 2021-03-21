Turkey will continue to fight domestic violence in an uncompromising manner, the Foreign Ministry said Sunday in response to some countries’ reaction against the country’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention.

In a statement, the ministry said Turkey’s laws guarantee women’s rights in the most advanced manner possible and that the country will continue its zero toleration policy for domestic violence.

The ministry also said Turkey would continue to take all precautions and measures to ensure the fight against domestic violence proceeds in an effective way.

Senior European officials voiced regret over Turkey’s decision to withdraw from the convention.

The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement that the Istanbul Convention was the first international legally binding instrument to combat violence against women and domestic violence.

“We cannot but regret deeply and express incomprehension towards the decision of the Turkish government to withdraw from this convention that even bears the name of Istanbul,” Borrell said, referring to the Turkish metropolitan city.

He called on Turkey to reverse the decision.

Heiko Maas, Germany’s foreign minister and chair of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers, as well as President of the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly Rik Daems, issued a joint statement on Turkey’s announced withdrawal.

Maas and Daems said they “deeply regret the decision” to quit the Istanbul Convention that was ratified in Turkey’s parliament in 2012.

“We recall that the purpose of the Convention is to prevent violence against women, protect victims and prosecute perpetrators. It upholds women’s fundamental human right to a life free from violence,” the statement read.

U.S. President Joe Biden also said Turkey’s decision to withdraw from a European treaty on preventing violence against women was “deeply disappointing.”

“Turkey’s sudden and unwarranted withdrawal from the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence, better known as the Istanbul Convention, is deeply disappointing,” Biden said in a written statement.

He said there was an increase in the number of domestic violence incidents around the world, including Turkey, and stressed that countries should work together to end violence against women.

“This is a disheartening step backward for the international movement to end violence against women globally,” Biden added.

Stating that everybody should oppose gender-based violence and recalling recent cases of femicide in Georgia, he said: “It hurts all of us, and we all must do more to create societies where women are able to go about their lives free from violence.”

Turkey was the first country to ratify the European convention adopted in Istanbul in 2011.

The convention seeks to prevent violence against women, including domestic violence, and bring an end to legal impunity for perpetrators.

While the convention was enforced in 34 countries, including Turkey, some countries – Ukraine, the U.K., the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Moldova, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Latvia, Hungary, Armenia, and Bulgaria – signed the document but have yet to ratify.

The EU signed the convention on June 13, 2017, while Council of Europe members Russia and Azerbaijan did not.

Officially called the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence, the accord was established in 2011 and aims to create a legal framework to prevent and fight against violence against women and domestic violence, as well as promoting equality.

Ankara, which signed the accord in the same year and became the first country to ratify the convention, offered no reason for the withdrawal.

Opponents of the pact in Turkey say the convention undermines family unity, encourages divorce, and that its references to equality were being used by the LGBT community to gain broader acceptance in society.