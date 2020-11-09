President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated Turkey’s determination to strive to take steps to enhance the mechanisms at regional and global organizations, as he criticized Western countries for turning a blind eye to Islamophobia and xenophobic attacks targeting the Turkish diaspora.

“Turkey will strive to enhance the efficiency of organizations like the Organization for Islamic Cooperation, D8 and the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation in the near future,” Erdoğan said at the 12th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara on Monday.

“The perpetuity of the global system, which protects the strong rather than the rightful, a small minority rather than the majority, and the wealth rather than the poor,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan continued by saying that Turkey hopes that the European Union will immediately get rid of its “strategic blindness” that has been pushing the bloc to part its ways with Ankara.

“We could not have given consent to the disregard of our country, which carries the burden of all types of developments in the Eastern Mediterranean when natural resources were at stake,” Erdoğan told the ambassadors, adding that Turkey has remained cool and patient despite Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration’s provocations.

He continued by saying that all sides need to understand that the language of blackmail will not get anyone anywhere.