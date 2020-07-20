Turkey will open an embassy in the West African country of Togo, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced Monday.

After meeting with Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe in the capital Lome, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey will further develop its bilateral relations with Togo.

He said the sides talked about how to improve relations and when the new embassy will be opened during the meeting.

Since 2003, Turkey and dozens of African countries have mutually opened embassies.

Çavuşoğlu added that the organization of flights to Togo by Turkish Airlines (THY) as well as cooperation on security and education was also discussed.

Çavuşoğlu arrived in Togo Monday as the first stop on a three-nation West African tour, to be followed by visits to Niger and Equatorial Guinea.

Under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership, Turkey has pursued an unprecedented outreach to Africa based on the principle of win-win.

As part of the country's cooperation with Africa, the Turkish government has donated millions of dollars for infrastructure development on the continent and sponsored hundreds of African students.

Turkey's presence is felt across the continent, where a number of Turkish organizations, including the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Maarif Foundation and Yunus Emre Institute, operate.