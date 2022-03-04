Turkey and the United States on Friday agreed to further joint efforts in order for talks between Ukraine and Russia to bear results.

Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın and United States' Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met and discussed bilateral relations and regional issues as well as Ukraine.

It was underlined that the war in Ukraine has caused a new humanitarian crisis and could have a destructive effect on the whole region and the world.

Furthermore, it was highlighted that the war must be ended without further destruction and that Turkey is in constant contact with the parties to the conflict and is ready to host negotiations.

Kalın and Sherman also discussed on how to establish peace and stability in Syria, Libya and Afghanistan, normalizing relations between Israel and Turkey as well as the normalization between Turkey and Armenia.

Ankara and Washington disagree on a number of issues that have further strained bilateral ties in recent years, from Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems to the U.S. support to the PKK terrorist group's Syrian branch, the YPG, as well as the U.S. refusal to extradite Fetullah Gülen, leader of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and some other legal matters.