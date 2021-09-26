Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Turkey will cooperate with Uzbekistan on Afghanistan.

In a Twitter post following his meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov in Istanbul, Çavuşoğlu said: "We will further increase our trade with the Preferential Trade Agreement."

"We will mutually recognize the vaccination certificates," he added.

The meeting came ahead of Monday's extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of the Turkic Council to discuss the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan was accepted as a full member of the Turkic Council in 2019.

“The announcement of Kokand city in Fergana province of Uzbekistan as the Tourism Capital of the Turkic World and the city of Khiva in the province of Khwarezm as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2021 reflects the successful work of Uzbekistan as part of the Turkic world,” he said.

The Turkic Council was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization with the overarching aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic-speaking states.

It consists of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan as member countries, and Hungary as an observer state.