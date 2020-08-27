Turkey welcomed the ruling by a New Zealand court, which sentenced the terrorist who slaughtered 51 Muslim worshippers and injured dozens of others at the Christchurch mosque to life in a sentence with no parole, a statement by the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

In the statement, the ministry said the perpetrator killed 51 worshippers, including Turkish citizen Zekeriya Tuyan and injured 40 others, including Mustafa Böztaş and Temel Ataçocuğu.

The ministry noted that the sentencing in question has reminded the international community of the necessity to take joint action against Islamophobia, xenophobia, racism and all ideologies and actions motivated by hatred.

“Turkey will continue to maintain its determined and principled stance against all types of discrimination,” the ministry added.

Terrorist Brenton Tarrant carried out a shooting rampage on two mosques in New Zealand on March 15, 2019.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern received praise for her embracing and sincere attitude in the aftermath of the terror attack.

Turkish officials have been warning global counterparts to take a harsher stance against far-right terrorism, xenophobia, discrimination and Islamophobia.