Turkey welcomed the pledge made by the conflicting parties in Yemen to renew their commitment to the U.N.-truce, ahead of Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, holidays.

"We welcome the confirmation of the commitment to the United Nations-led truce declared in the month of Ramadan, at the meeting of the Military Coordination Committee held in Amman between the Yemeni parties," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It stressed that Turkey considers "the opening of certain roads across the country as an important step toward the ending of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen."

Turkey also hoped that "this dialogue among the parties will contribute to a permanent cease-fire and to a political process that will lead to the resolution of the conflict in Yemen within the framework of the U.N. Security Council resolutions and agreed to international parameters on the basis of constitutional legitimacy."

The statement said Turkey will continue its support to "the efforts for dialogue between the Yemeni parties and our solidarity with the people of Yemen, as was the case up to this day."

In April, Yemen’s warring rivals agreed to a U.N.-brokered two-month truce under which all military operations were halted. The agreement also included the operation of commercial flights from rebel-held Sanaa Airport in the Yemeni capital.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since September 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia entered the war in early 2015 to restore the Yemeni government to power.

The eight-year conflict has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with millions suffering from hunger.