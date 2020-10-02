Turkey is and will always be there for Azerbaijan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday, adding that the struggle will continue until Nagorno-Karabakh is saved from the Armenian occupation.

Border clashes first broke out Sunday when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, leading to casualties.

Azerbaijan's parliament declared a state of war in some of its cities and regions following Armenia's border violations and attacks in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

On Monday, Azerbaijan declared partial military mobilization amid the clashes.

Shortly after Armenia began its assault, Ankara reiterated its support for Azerbaijan, with officials, mainstream political parties and the Turkish Foreign Ministry declaring unwavering backing for Turkey's brotherly Turkic nation.

"When you combine the crisis points from the Caucasus to Syria to the Mediterranean, you would see there is an attempt to siege Turkey," the president said.

For Azerbaijan to agree with a cease-fire, Armenia must withdraw its forces from occupied Azerbaijani territories, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also said Friday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey stands in solidarity with Azerbaijan against its struggle for the occupied territories of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"If the international community wants to do something about Upper Karabakh, they should get Armenia to leave Azerbaijani lands at once," he said.