Turkey will not compromise in its continued fight against domestic violence, the Foreign Ministry said Sunday in response to certain countries' negative reactions to Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention.

In a statement, the ministry said that Turkey's laws guarantee the highest possible standard of women's rights and that the country will maintain its zero-tolerance policy against domestic violence.

The ministry also said Turkey will continue to implement measures and take all precautions to ensure that the battle against domestic violence proceeds effectively.

Senior European officials voiced their disappointment over Turkey’s decision to withdraw from the convention.

The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement that the Istanbul Convention was the first international legally binding instrument to combat violence against women and domestic violence.

“We cannot but regret deeply and express incomprehension towards the decision of the Turkish government to withdraw from this convention that even bears the name of Istanbul,” Borrell said.

Borrell called on Turkey to reverse the decision.

Heiko Maas, Germany’s foreign minister and chair of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers, and Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly President Rik Daems issued a joint statement on Turkey’s announced withdrawal.

Maas and Daems said they “deeply regret the decision” to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention that was ratified in Turkey’s Parliament in 2012.

“We recall that the purpose of the Convention is to prevent violence against women, protect victims and prosecute perpetrators. It upholds women’s fundamental human right to a life free from violence,” the statement read.

U.S. President Joe Biden also commented on Turkey's decision to withdraw from the treaty aimed at preventing violence against women, calling the move "deeply disappointing."

“Turkey’s sudden and unwarranted withdrawal from the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence, better known as the Istanbul Convention, is deeply disappointing,” Biden said in a written statement.

The president noted the increase in domestic violence being witnessed around the world, including in Turkey, and stressed the need for countries to work together to put an end to gender-based violence.

“This is a disheartening step backward for the international movement to end violence against women globally,” Biden added.

Biden pointed to the recent massage parlor shootings in Georgia in which the gunman targeted Asian women, saying: “It hurts all of us, and we all must do more to create societies where women are able to go about their lives free from violence.”

Turkey was the first country to ratify the convention designed to protect women while putting an end to perpetrators' legal impunity, signing the agreement in 2011 before it was adopted in Istanbul in 2012.

While the convention was enforced in 34 countries, including Turkey, some countries – Ukraine, the U.K., the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Moldova, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Latvia, Hungary, Armenia and Bulgaria – signed the document but have yet to ratify it.

The EU signed the convention on June 13, 2017, but Council of Europe members Russia and Azerbaijan did not.

Officially called the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence, the accord was established in 2011 and aims to create a legal framework to prevent and fight violence against women and domestic violence while promoting equality.

Ankara offered no reason for the withdrawal.

Opponents of the pact in Turkey say the convention undermines family unity, encourages divorce and that its references to equality were being used by the LGBTQ community to gain broader acceptance in society.