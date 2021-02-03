Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Wednesday virtually attended the 18th MIKTA Foreign Ministers' Meeting, highlighting the group's quality as a role model for multilateral diplomacy.

"Attended 18th FM Meeting of MIKTA with Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea and Australia," Çavuşoğlu said in a Twitter post.

"MIKTA is a good model for multilateral diplomacy. Will continue our contributions," the top Turkish diplomat added.

MIKTA is a consultative-informal forum that brings together the countries of Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia. The MIKTA platform was launched at an inaugural meeting of the five nations' foreign ministers in September 2013 on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. This September, the MIKTA platform celebrated its seventh anniversary.

Çavuşoğlu "thanked South Korea for her term and congratulated incoming Chair Australia."

The fact that it is an informal consultative platform is what makes MIKTA stand out among other diplomatic groups. The main features of the group are information sharing and mutual understanding while providing a space for enhanced dialogue on global issues.