Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakcı will attend a dialogue forum in North Macedonia Thursday and Friday, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said.
Kaymakcı will attend a high-level session, titled Building Confidence Through Dialogue at the Prespa Forum Dialogue, on July 1, as a speaker and also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, read a ministry statement.
Kaymakcı will also hold meetings in Skopje with representatives of the Turkish community and Turkish businesspeople, it added.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.