Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakcı will attend a dialogue forum in North Macedonia Thursday and Friday, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said.

Kaymakcı will attend a high-level session, titled Building Confidence Through Dialogue at the Prespa Forum Dialogue, on July 1, as a speaker and also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, read a ministry statement.

Kaymakcı will also hold meetings in Skopje with representatives of the Turkish community and Turkish businesspeople, it added.