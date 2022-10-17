The Turkic world today, as it has been throughout history, has once again become a global geopolitical center for trade and energy, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Monday.

Speaking at the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Istanbul, Çavuşoğlu said, "We have a location that is connecting the east with west, the north with south through our transport routes, trade and energy."

Saying that the importance of the Turkic world has increased, Çavuşoğlu outlined that the world is going through several challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Russian aggression on Ukraine.

"Global stability and welfare are under threat," Türkiye’s top diplomat continued, saying that the Turkic world is directly affected by these developments.

Therefore, foreign ministers during Monday’s meeting will discuss common steps that can be taken as well as the upcoming Samarkand summit on Nov. 11. Uzbekistan will take over the term presidency of the organization.

"While trying to prevent crisis around us, we must put forth a strong vision toward the future. The way to turn our region into an island of stability and increase our peoples’ welfare goes through strengthening our alliance," Çavuşoğlu added.

The Organization of Turkic States, then known as the Turkic Council, was established in October 2009 after Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan signed the Nakhchivan Agreement. Uzbekistan finalized its accession to the organization during the seventh summit of the Turkic Council on Oct. 15, 2019, in Baku. Hungary and Turkmenistan are observer states.