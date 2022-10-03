A high-level Turkish delegation will visit Libya on Monday on the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The delegation will include Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın, the ministry said.

"During the visit, the political transition process in Libya, and in this context, the issue of elections will be discussed, bilateral relations including cooperation on military training will be reviewed and views on regional matters will be exchanged," it added.

In 2019, Ankara signed a maritime delimitation agreement with the Government of National Accord (GNA) over the Eastern Mediterranean that provided a legal framework to prevent any fait accompli by regional states. The two countries, Türkiye and Libya, also signed a military cooperation accord.

In August this year, Libya's capital Tripoli saw deadly clashes between forces backing Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and those loyal to his rival Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed by the Tobruk-based parliament as prime minister. It left 32 people dead and 159 injured.

Libya plunged into chaos following the 2011 overthrow and killing of dictator Moammar Gadhafi in a NATO-backed uprising, with myriad armed groups and foreign powers moving in to fill the power vacuum.

The violence, the worst since reaching a cease-fire in 2020, came amid military buildups by forces affiliated with Dbeibah and Bashagha, as both figures claim power and authority in the North African country.