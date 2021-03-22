The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will attend the NATO's foreign ministers meeting which is to be held in Brussels on March 23-24.
A statement by Turkey's Foreign Ministry said that during the meetings, Çavuşoğlu and his counterparts are expected to exchange views on preparations for the 2021 Leaders’ Summit, as well as the NATO 2030 reflection process, aimed at strengthening the alliance's political role.
"They are also expected to assess the developments related to the security of the Euro-Atlantic region and other issues on NATO's agenda. On the occasion of the meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts," the statement added.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.