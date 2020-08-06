Turkey's top diplomat landed on Libya on Thursday with his Maltese counterpart for a working visit.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu along with Malta's Evarist Bartolo travels to Libya together, the Turkish ministry said a statement.

"During the visit, issues on the joint agenda of the three countries will be discussed," the statement added.

Libya in North Africa and the Mediterranean island of Malta are separated by only about 357 kilometers (222 miles).

On Wednesday Çavuşoğlu landed in the capital Valletta and addressed bilateral relations and as well as regional and international issues.

Before leaving for Libya, Çavuşoğlu will also meet European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell in Malta and discuss Turkish-EU relations as well as regional matters.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The government was founded in 2015 under a United Nations-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by forces loyal to putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar.

The U.N. recognizes Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Fayez Sarraj as the country's legitimate authority, as it has battled Haftar's militias since April 2019 in a conflict that has taken more than 1,000 lives. The putschists have the support of Saudi Arabia, Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and France.

Turkey is a steadfast supporter of the GNA and has taken issue with European Union member France's support for Haftar.

Turkey has also said that an EU operation to enforce an arms embargo on Libya is ineffective and selective, as it fails to intercept weapons from Russia, Egypt, the UAE and others.

Malta has been an EU member since 2004.