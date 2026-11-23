Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had three phone calls on Monday in a new round of diplomacy, during which he discussed regional developments. Foreign Ministry sources said that Fidan held phone calls with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and Masrour Barzani, prime minister of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). No further statements were made regarding the context of the calls.

Türkiye maintains close ties with Egypt and Saudi Arabia, the latter of which signed a defense pact with Ankara last August, to form the Mecca Defense Alliance along with Pakistan. Ankara has signalled that the alliance might expand to include other countries, particularly Egypt. As for the call with Barzani, it coincided with the news that the terrorist group PKK evacuated several shelters it had taken in Iraq’s north, controlled by the KRG, as part of the terror-free Türkiye initiative launched in 2024 for the dissolution of the group.