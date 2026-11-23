Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, head of the Turkish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA) and a former foreign minister, stated that Türkiye makes significant contributions to NATO and European security, adding that it is working to remove barriers to defense industry cooperation among allies.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) in Berlin, where he was attending the NATO PA General Assembly, Çavuşoğlu emphasized the importance of strengthening defense industry cooperation among NATO allies.

Noting the importance of joint production and technology transfer in the defense industry, Çavuşoğlu said that strong commitments had been made in Ankara on these issues, which had also been raised at the NATO Summit in The Hague.

Emphasizing the need to remove obstacles to defense industry trade, Çavuşoğlu said: “We are also making efforts to completely eliminate barriers in the defense industry among allies. Our amendment proposals on this issue were submitted to the reports adopted here and were also accepted by the rapporteurs.”

Pointing out that counterterrorism is one of the two main threats facing NATO, Çavuşoğlu noted that allied countries, particularly those on NATO's southern flank, attach great importance to this issue.

Addressing NATO-EU cooperation, Çavuşoğlu highlighted the importance of a strong Europe for a strong NATO and stressed that European security should not be viewed solely in terms of the security of EU member states.

Stating that non-EU countries should not be excluded from security cooperation, Çavuşoğlu continued: “The European Union has a somewhat exclusionary tendency on this issue. We are trying to balance this approach. Together with the United Kingdom, Norway and other non-EU countries, we are working to counterbalance it. Because security is indivisible. After all, we talk about 360-degree security.”

Noting that dividing European security into EU and non-EU categories would also undermine NATO's goal of building a strong Europe, Çavuşoğlu stated that Türkiye is among the countries making the greatest contributions to NATO and European security.

Çavuşoğlu added that Türkiye's amendment proposals challenging the EU's traditional approach on this issue had also been accepted.

Stating that the Russia-Ukraine war was one of the key items on the agenda of the NATO PA General Assembly, Çavuşoğlu recalled that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had also addressed the assembly.

Reporting that maritime security in the Black Sea had also been discussed during the meetings, Çavuşoğlu drew attention to the recent increase in attacks targeting commercial vessels.

Referring to attacks carried out by both Russia and Ukraine, Çavuşoğlu said: “We are a country making efforts to put an end to these attacks and establish global food security and maritime security. We continue to engage with both sides. We are undertaking serious diplomatic efforts on this matter.”

Emphasizing the active contribution of the Turkish delegation to NATO PA proceedings, Çavuşoğlu said they do not attend meetings simply to be present but, with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, make concrete contributions to reports and resolutions.

Stating that the proposals and recommendations submitted by the Turkish delegation are received constructively, Çavuşoğlu said: “Ninety-nine percent of the amendments and other proposals we submit are accepted. In the remaining 1%, rapporteurs and other colleagues put forward compromise proposals, which we also accept. Reaching consensus is extremely important as well.”

Noting that the General Assembly proceedings had been productive and results-oriented, Çavuşoğlu said that the spirit of alliance remained at the forefront.