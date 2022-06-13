The mandate to extend the deployment of Turkish troops in Libya for an additional 18 months was submitted to Parliament on Monday.

The mandate, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, highlighted that Turkey continues its full-fledged support for a permanent cease-fire in the country while noting that the delayed elections that were initially scheduled to be held on Dec. 24 threaten stability.

Turkey will continue to contribute to Libya’s security by providing training and counseling to the Libyan military under the scope of a joint military cooperation agreement signed by both countries, according to the mandate.

In 2019, Turkey's Parliament approved a security and military deal with the internationally recognized government in Libya. The deal allows Turkey to provide military training and equipment at the request of the Libyan government, which controls the capital, and some of the country's west. The memorandum also asserts Turkey's rights in the Eastern Mediterranean in the face of unilateral drilling attempts by the Greek Cypriot administration, clarifying that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has rights to resources in the area.