President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani exchanged greetings on the eve of Qurban Bayram, or Eid al-Adha, in a phone call Thursday.

The majority of Muslim countries around the world, including Turkey, will observe the four-day religious holiday starting Friday.

It commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son at the command of God, before the last-minute divine substitute of a ram.

Muslims sacrifice animals in commemoration of this intervention and share the meat with their relatives and the poor.