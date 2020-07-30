President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani exchanged greetings on the eve of Qurban Bayram, or Eid al-Adha, in a phone call Thursday.
The majority of Muslim countries around the world, including Turkey, will observe the four-day religious holiday starting Friday.
It commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son at the command of God, before the last-minute divine substitute of a ram.
Muslims sacrifice animals in commemoration of this intervention and share the meat with their relatives and the poor.
