The need for an urgent cease-fire in Russia’s war against Ukraine was discussed, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Wednesday regarding his phone call with his Russian counterpart.

On Tuesday, Akar held a phone call with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in which he expressed Turkey's expectation of support for the safe arrival of commercial ships waiting at Russian ports due to the current situation in Ukraine.

“We had positive and constructive talks with Mr. Shoigu,” Akar told reporters at the Turkish Parliament in the capital Ankara, saying that the cease-fire, the establishment of peace and the security of Turkish planes in Ukraine were discussed.

Akar expressed his expectation of support for the safe arrival of commercial ships waiting at Russian ports due to the current situation.

Maintaining its neutral and balanced stance, Turkey continues its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Ukraine conflict, urging all sides to exercise restraint. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed the Bosporus and Dardanelles under a 1936 pact, preventing some Russian vessels from crossing the Turkish Straits.

NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Having recently called Russia’s invasion an unacceptable violation of international law, Turkey has carefully formulated its rhetoric not to offend Moscow, with which it has close energy, defense and tourism ties.