Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke over the phone on Sunday with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, addressing matters concerning bilateral relations and regional developments between their respective nations.

The latest situation in Gaza and steps that the Gaza Contact Group can take in the future were also discussed, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Last fall, a contact group was formed by the regional countries along with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League to push for a cease-fire in Gaza and the establishment of a state of Palestine along the pre-1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas, which killed some 1,200 people.

Nearly 32,800 Palestinians have since been killed and 75,300 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities. Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which on Thursday asked Israel to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.