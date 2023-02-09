Turkish foreign minister on Thursday held talks with his American counterpart to discuss the latest situation in Türkiye’s southern region that was struck by devastating earthquakes on Monday.

In a phone call, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Anthony Blinken also discussed assistance and ongoing relief operations after two massive earthquakes just hours apart on Monday devastated cities and towns across a vast swathe of southern Türkiye and also severely hit northwest Syria.

The death toll in one of the worst disasters this century reached 16,546 on Thursday, said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with more than 65,000 injured.

Two U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) landed at Incirlik Air Base in the southern province of Adana on Wednesday. They were deployed to the area of Adıyaman to focus on urban search and rescue.

The teams consist of about 80 people each, including 12 dogs and specialized tools and equipment for triage and concrete breaking.

President Joe Biden spoke to Erdoğan on Monday to offer condolences and reaffirm Washington’s readiness to assist in rescue efforts.

In their talks earlier this week, Blinken told Çavuşoğlu to “pick up the phone and let us know” what Washington can do to help.

Meanwhile, Çavuşoğlu on Thursday also held separate phone calls with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho, Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom, Azerbaijani Emergency Situations Minister Kemalettin Haydarov and Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, according to the Turkish diplomatic sources.