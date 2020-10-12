Maintenance work on the Oruç Reis seismic exploration vessel has been completed and it has resumed its mission in the Eastern Mediterranean, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said Monday.

“Our vessel has weighed anchor to take an X-ray of the Mediterranean,” Dönmez said on Twitter, adding that Turkey will continue to explore, dig and protect its rights in the area.

Turkey announced on Sunday that it has issued a navigational telex (Navtex) for the boat to carry out activities in the Eastern Mediterranean until Oct. 22.

The Greek Foreign Ministry criticized the decision and called it a “major escalation and a direct threat to peace and security in the region.”

The Oruç Reis returned to the Turkish port of Antalya in mid-September, after its time at sea – as determined in its latest Navtex declaration – came to an end.

Ankara accuses Athens of pursuing maximalist policies in the Eastern Mediterranean and underlines that its maritime claims violate Turkey's sovereign rights.

In addition, Turkey has long contested the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has rights to the resources in the area.