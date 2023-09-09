Türkiye and Azerbaijan condemned the so-called elections held by illegal Armenian forces in Karabakh, while the European Union said it does not recognize the polls.

"The elections held in the territories of Karabakh region of Azerbaijan under the control of illegal Armenian forces is a new manifestation of efforts to unilaterally legitimize the current situation in the region, which is contrary to international law," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

"This step is a flagrant violation of international law, including the U.N. Security Council resolutions and the OSCE principles," the ministry said, adding: "We condemn and consider this election which is held in a period when Azerbaijan and Armenia strive to continue peace talks as a move to undermine them."

The statement said that Türkiye does not recognize "this illegitimate election which constitutes a violation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and called on the U.N. and the international community not to recognize this election.

"Türkiye supports the peace negotiations process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and still has the belief that signing of a lasting peace agreement soon will make a major contribution to peace and stability in the region," it added.

Azerbaijan condemned the so-called elections, calling it an "extremely provocative step."

"This is a clear violation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, is by no means admissible and tolerable," an Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry statement said.

The statement also said that the "provocations by Armenia" have a detrimental impact on the normalization process and hinder the efforts of international actors involved in this matter.

"Adequate understanding of the risks and threats posed by Armenia's irresponsible and destructive behavior, and appropriate measures to persuade Armenia to refrain from such actions is required," the statement further read.

Azerbaijan urged the international community to assess and condemn Armenia's actions against its sovereignty, take measures to prevent such actions, and denounce the illegal activities labeled as "elections," the statement said.

Baku's determination to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity is "equally firm and resolute," it added.

Meanwhile, the EU said that it does not recognize the so-called elections held in territories of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

"In view of the so-called 'presidential elections' in Khankendi/Stepanakert on Sept. 9 2023, the EU reiterates that it does not recognize the constitutional and legal framework within which they have been held," Nabila Massrali, the spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, said in a statement.

"At the same time, the EU believes that it is important for the Karabakh Armenians to consolidate around de facto leadership that is able and willing to engage in result-oriented discussions with Baku," Massrali said, underlining the bloc is "committed" to supporting this process.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered peace agreement.

Despite ongoing talks over a long-term peace agreement, tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia rose in recent months over the Lachin road, the only land route giving Armenia access to the Karabakh region, where Azerbaijan established a border checkpoint in April on the grounds of preventing the illegal transport of military arms and equipment to the region.

Since then, Yerevan has accused Azerbaijan of causing a "humanitarian crisis" in the region. Baku has vehemently denied Armenia's claims and has proposed the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road for shipments to the region.