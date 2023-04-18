Türkiye urged warring factions in Sudan to immediately establish a humanitarian cease-fire for civilians stuck in the conflict zone.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Ankara is following the clashes that erupted between the army and paramilitaries in Sudan with concern.

Türkiye urged both parties to cease fighting to avoid further bloodshed and harm to civilians, stressing that a lasting solution to existing problems can come through dialogue and consensus.

"We underline the importance of urgently declaring a humanitarian cease-fire and complying with the cease-fire in order to extend a helping hand to the civilians affected by the conflict. In this regard, we emphasize that we, as Türkiye, are ready to provide all kinds of support," it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 2-year-old Turkish toddler was killed in the ongoing clashes taking place in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

Fighting erupted on Saturday between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the capital Khartoum and its surroundings.

Since then, at least 185 people have been killed and 1,800 injured in armed clashes between the military rivals, according to the OHCHR, the U.N. human rights office.