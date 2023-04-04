President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's concerns about the rise of anti-Muslim hatred in the West, as he urged countries to take action against hate crimes.

Speaking at an iftar gathering, a dinner to mark the breaking of the daily fast, with ambassadors in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said the European Union continues to be Türkiye's strategic partner, but Ankara has concerns about the rise of anti-Muslim sentiment and lack of concrete action by relevant authorities.

"The attacks on the Quran are a hate crime. Quran burning acts cannot be authorized under the scope of freedom of expression," the president said, adding that such shameful acts do not only anger 2 billion Muslims, but also angers them and it is about time to stop them.

Earlier on Tuesday a Swedish court overturned a police decision to ban two Quran-burning protests, despite global condemnation over prior incidents.

The burning of Islam's holy book outside Türkiye's embassy in Stockholm in January angered the Muslim world, sparking weeks of protests and calls for a boycott of Swedish goods, and holding up Sweden's NATO membership bid.

Sweden's Supreme Administrative Court overturned a police decision to ban two subsequent Quran-burning protests in February, saying security risk concerns were not enough to limit the right to demonstrate.

The "police authority did not have sufficient support for its decisions," said Judge Eva-Lotta Hedin in a statement.

Swedish police had refused to authorize the Quran burnings outside the Turkish and Iraqi embassies in Stockholm in February saying that the January protest had made Sweden "a higher priority target for attacks."

Türkiye took particular offense that the police had authorized the demonstration. Ankara has blocked Sweden's NATO bid because Stockholm failed to crack down on the PKK terrorist group and its members in the country.