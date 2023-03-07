The Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the escalation of violence by Israeli forces and settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Citing Israeli military raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank that resulted in the killing of seven Palestinians, the Foreign Ministry in a statement described the raid as well as the violence and intimidation of locals in Huwara town as "unacceptable."

"We reiterate our calls for an end to these attacks and urge for peace. We invite the Israeli administration to act sensibly and responsibly," said the statement.

According to Palestine TV station, Israeli forces backed by a bulldozer raided the Jenin refugee camp and surrounded a house inside.

An Israeli military statement said army forces were operating in the Jenin area, without providing further details.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns. Nearly 70 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures, while 14 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

The West Bank has suffered from spiraling violence, with near-daily Israeli army raids leading to scores of deaths, of Palestinian fighters and also civilians, while Zionist settlers have been increasingly targeted by at times by deadly Palestinian violence.

Despite the recent strengthening of ties, Turkish officials continue to criticize Israel’s policies targeting Palestinians, including the illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem as well as the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Known for its unbreakable solidarity with Palestinians, Türkiye has been voicing support for the Palestinian cause in the international realm for decades. Turkish authorities emphasize that the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the Middle East is through a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue within the framework of international law and United Nations resolutions.