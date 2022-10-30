Türkiye is hoping for "good results" from the Arab League Summit in Algeria, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday ahead of the event.

"We hope that the Arab League Summit to be held in Algeria on 1-2 November 2022 would yield successful results in terms of our common causes, particularly the Palestinian one, and it would lead to a new era of mutual friendship and solidarity with the Arab League and all member states," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We wish to advance our relations with both the Arab League and all brotherly member countries of the Arab League on the basis of mutual respect, to solve the existing problems and to further deepen our cooperation,” it added.

In September, the Foreign Ministry also rejected "baseless" claims and decisions to do with Türkiye adopted by the Arab League in a recent meeting.

The decisions once again targeted Türkiye and were made under influence of certain "narrow-minded and short-term interests," the Foreign Ministry said, adding that the stance deprives the Arab League of the opportunity to make a concrete, constructive and sustainable contribution to the solution of regional problems.

In March, the league's Council of Foreign Ministers passed a similar resolution that condemned Türkiye for allegedly interfering in the internal affairs of Arab countries, calling on Ankara to stop acts "threatening the stability and security in the Middle East." Moreover, the statement also said Türkiye should stop interfering in North African countries such as Libya as well as Iraq and Syria.

Palestinian factions including rival Hamas and Fatah groups signed a reconciliation agreement in Algeria on Oct. 14, 2022.

The summit is expected to discuss crises in the Arab region and the issues of food and energy security in light of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Arab League, formally known as the League of Arab States, is expected to hold its first annual summit in three years in Algeria on Nov. 1-2.