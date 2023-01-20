Türkiye is expecting its NATO ally United States to take action against members and institutions affiliated with the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) within the country, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Thursday.

Speaking at an event to meet Turkish American community members and Ahıska Turks in Houston, Texas, Çavuşoğlu stressed that FETÖ members are "intensely" present in the city.

Stating that FETÖ's educational institutions were shut down in many countries and their members were handed over to Türkiye, Çavuşoğlu said: "I hope the United States will also extradite them."

The minister said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has had ongoing investigations in connection with FETÖ's activities in several U.S. states and added that officials with the U.S. investigative bureau traveled to Ankara and provided their counterparts with information about their work.

"The FBI told us they saw the dark side of the FETÖ terrorist organization and that they resorted to all kinds of methods, including human smuggling, irregularities in visas and money laundering," said Çavuşoğlu.

"I hope the entire U.S. will see what FETÖ is at the end of these investigations," he added.

FETÖ orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, in Türkiye in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.