On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Türkiye-Kazakhstan diplomatic relations and after their meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued a joint statement on Thursday.

Upon the invitation of President Tokayev, President Erdoğan visited Kazakhstan on Oct. 12-13 2022. The fourth meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, organized as part of the visit of Erdoğan to Kazakhstan, was an important step in strengthening the cooperation between the countries.

The Presidents expressed their views that this visit will contribute to the further consolidation of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between the two countries in their joint statement after the meeting, and underlined the importance of continuing the political dialogue between the states through mutual visits and talks at various levels.

Within the scope of the meetings held in an atmosphere of mutual friendship and understanding, the presidents discussed the possibilities of further strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional and international issues.

In the statement, they pointed out that on March 2, 2022, the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Kazakhstan was celebrated, and expressed their satisfaction with it.

Stressing that Türkiye is the fifth largest commercial partner of Kazakhstan in 2021, they noted that they are pleased with the steady increase in the bilateral trade volume, and stated that necessary measures should be taken to increase the trade volume to $10 billion (TL 185.9 billion) in a balanced manner in the coming years.

Also, they agreed to further develop cooperation in the field of transport and logistics by supporting the increase in freight transport via the Trans-Caspian East-West Central Corridor.

They expressed their satisfaction with the rapid development of human and cultural relations based on mutual friendship and brotherhood, which is an important dimension of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Presidents agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of the defense industry and to evaluate and implement various cooperation opportunities, especially the joint operation issue. Also, agreed to fight resolutely against all forms of terrorism and extremism, to strengthen the fight against all structures that pose a threat to the national security of the two countries, and to deepen cooperation through dialogue mechanisms in the fields of defense and security.

They emphasized the importance of providing the necessary support for the Turkish Maarif Foundation to start its activities in Kazakhstan to develop cooperation in the education field.

They agreed to deepen the cooperation and coordination in the field of media and information in the context of both the bilateral and Turkish world, and within this framework, they decided to establish the Turkish News Agencies Association.

The Presidents pointed out the achievements achieved between the two countries since the establishment of institutions such as The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), The International Organization of Turkic Culture ( TURKSOY), the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), and the Turkish Academy, and emphasized their commitment to act jointly in the Turkic World and to further protect the values and interests of the Turkic World in the regional and international arena.

In addition, they agreed to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries by carrying out joint projects in the field of human resources in order to support the career development of youth and public employees.

Finally, in their joint statements, both presidents reaffirmed their intention to further enhance the Enhanced Strategic Cooperation between Türkiye and Kazakhstan and to deepen the cooperation that will contribute to peace and stability in the region.

Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations with Türkiye in March 1992, about two months after officially announcing its independence.

Thus, Türkiye opened its embassy in Almaty, the country's capital at that time, and pioneered the establishment of the first diplomatic mission in independent Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan also set up its embassy in Ankara in the same year. In 2009, bilateral relations gained the status of strategic partnership.