NATO and Türkiye will continue fighting security threats together “as a family," NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s Turkish Delegation Chief Osman Aşkın Bak declared Saturday on the 71st anniversary of Türkiye’s admission into the alliance.

The chief, who is also the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) Rize representative, in his written statement said that Feb. 18, 1952, which marks the finalization of Türkiye's NATO membership, was not aimed at just addressing a security concern for Türkiye.

“This date is also the anniversary of when Türkiye’s determination to contribute its best to global peace, stability and security became concrete.”

Emphasizing Türkiye’s say in NATO “with full authorization,” Bak said: “As we know, NATO stands with Türkiye in the security trials it faces. Today, our NATO allies are on the front lines of our country’s battle against the earthquake disaster, sending valuable aid and expressing their solidarity with our country.”

Referring to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s visit to Ankara on Feb. 15-16 where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and toured the stricken area, Bak underlined: “With that regard, Türkiye and NATO will continue working together against future security threats as a family."

“At a time we’re facing new tests and threats on a global scale, it appears advancing dialogue and cooperation to eliminate threats is more vital than ever.”

“No doubt, Türkiye has so far benefited from NATO’s security umbrella, however, our high-level participation in NATO operations and missions are a concrete indication of Türkiye’s quality as not a security consumer but a provider,” Bak said.

NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly, as an advanced, institutionalized parliamentary diplomacy organization, has operated for over 60 years on the basis of parliamentary dialogue, Bak explained, noting the assembly continues to be a significant element of the alliance’s soft power.

Through coordination with its counterparts in other member states, the Turkish delegation also contributes to both the political consultation process and ensures public willpower, the basis of democracy, is reflected in NATO operations, he further noted.

The delegation will continue working in the most effective way possible with the determination to support peace, stability and security, Bak assured and concluded by celebrating 71 years of Türkiye’s NATO membership.