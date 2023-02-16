Türkiye could consider Sweden and Finland’s applications separately but Ankara's stance has been clear since day one and there are no hidden motives to its objections, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Thursday at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Ankara.

Türkiye understands the importance of Sweden and Finland joining NATO, Çavuşoğlu told reporters.

"And we welcome the moves they have made so far but it’s unrealistic to say Sweden has taken every concrete step under the tripartite NATO deal, seeing as how the activities of the terrorist organization PKK and their sympathizers still continue."

"The anti-terror laws were passed not to placate Türkiye, of course, but to fight terrorists and they need to abide by these laws," the minister stressed, adding that Türkiye’s concerns about the terrorists "must be understood."

Referring to the recent aggressions where a far-right extremist politician burned a copy of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, Çavuşoğlu argued it would be "wrong to assume" the said incident or the demonstrations by PKK and their supporters are done to prevent Sweden’s NATO memberships, "but these acts are Islamophobic hate crimes by international norms and need to be addressed."

"Türkiye has no real problems with Sweden but they need to take concrete steps about this matter, as expressed by both us and others," the minister added.

Sweden and Finland both applied to join the trans-Atlantic military alliance last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the process has been held up by Türkiye and its objections to Stockholm over the harboring and toleration of terrorists, as well as their sympathizers. Officials repeatedly expressed concerns Sweden was not “sufficiently committed to fighting” terrorist organizations like the PKK, its Syrian affiliate YPG and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Türkiye’s cold shoulder to Sweden's accession in particular to the security alliance is due to friction that has increased in recent weeks, not least after Quran-burning incidents in front of its embassy, which only piled on demonstrations by PKK sympathizers targeting Erdoğan in prior weeks.

Sweden’s application is currently on ice and progress is unlikely before Türkiye’s presidential election, which is slated for May but could be postponed due to massive earthquakes that left at least 36,000 dead.

Stoltenberg for his part expressed sympathies for the backlash in Türkiye and the broader Muslim world against the incidents, saying it was "an extremely shameful act" and that he strongly condemned it.

"I also believe it’s important and positive that Sweden has prevented other similar acts," he noted.

NATO chief stressed his understanding of Türkiye's "highly legitimate" security concerns and assured, "No NATO member disregards them. War on terror is a key item on our agenda."

Stoltenberg, however, expressed he believes it's "high time" for Sweden and Finland’s bids to be approved as they "have taken every necessary step regarding Türkiye’s demands for the lifting of an arms embargo and tighter anti-terror laws."

"It’s ultimately a decision of the Turkish government because at this point Türkiye will decide itself whether it will approve these applications," he conceded.

NATO Secretary-General also reiterated the bloc's solidarity and extended his condolences to the Turkish nation in the wake of the deadly earthquakes, ensuring more relief support was on the way for the stricken areas.