Türkiye's Foreign Ministry expressed condolences on Monday following a deadly explosion at a factory in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City.

In a statement, the ministry said it was deeply saddened by the loss of life resulting from the blast, which occurred on June 21.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life caused by the explosion at a factory in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City yesterday," the ministry said.

The statement extended condolences to the families of those killed and to the people of Qatar, while also wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

Qatari authorities have launched an investigation into the explosion, which left multiple workers dead and dozens injured.