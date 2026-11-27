Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia convened high-level political and defense talks in Islamabad on Friday, advancing trilateral security cooperation under the Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense, the Foreign Ministry said.

The second regular meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee established under the agreement brought together Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Chief of General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, alongside Pakistani and Saudi officials, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting marks another step in institutionalizing political and defense cooperation among the three countries under the joint defense framework.