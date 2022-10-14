Türkiye and Qatar have the same views regarding regional and global issues, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Friday.

Speaking during a joint press conference with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Istanbul ahead of the eighth meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee, Çavuşoğlu said that the two top diplomats discussed bilateral issues as well as global developments.

“We will sign 12 documents on several fields including humanitarian aid, trade, media, communication, culture. One of these is a joint declaration, the other 11 are agreements,” Çavuşoğlu elaborated.

Al Thani for his part said: "We are making efforts to strengthen the relations between the two countries and move forward. We held political consultations. There are many issues between the Republic of Türkiye on which we fully agree."

Later in the day, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, will co-chair the Supreme Strategic Committee, where all aspects of the bilateral relations will be discussed.

Potential steps aimed at deepening and advancing the bilateral cooperation will also be addressed during the meeting, according to a presidential statement.

The Supreme Strategic Committee was established in 2014 as a bilateral mechanism to form the institutional basis of high-level dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.

Çavuşoğlu also highlighted that the two countries will celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations next year.

“Our bilateral trade volume is increasing rapidly,” Çavuşoğlu said. “Looking at the first seven months of this year we see that the figure stands at $1.2 billion, we see that we will surpass $2 billion.”

Among the issues discussed were the situation in Afghanistan, continued support for Palestinians, a political solution for Syria as well as the Libyan crisis and the Ukraine-Russia war.

Çavuşoğlu also wished Qatar success in the upcoming FIFA World Cup and said that Türkiye aimed to attend the opening of the event.

Türkiye last week submitted a memorandum to Parliament to deploy soldiers to Qatar to provide security during World Cup in late November.

Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) personnel will help secure the tournament, which is expected to attract more than 1 million visitors, from terrorism threats among other dangers.

Under a protocol signed between Türkiye and Qatar and published in Türkiye’s Official Gazette earlier this summer, Ankara will deploy riot police, bomb specialists and sniffer dogs for the World Cup, which will run between Nov. 21 and Dec. 18.

Türkiye, which has a military base in Qatar, stood by its ally when Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) boycotted Doha in 2017 – cutting all diplomatic and transport links with their neighbor in a dispute over allegations that it supported terrorism and was cozying up to their foe Iran.

The Gulf states restored relations last year, and Türkiye also moved to improve ties with Saudi Arabia and the UAE.