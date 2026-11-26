Türkiye on Thursday rejected a European Parliament resolution targeting its 2019 maritime boundary agreement with Libya, dismissing the move as politically motivated and based on biased and unfounded allegations.

The Foreign Ministry said the European Union has no jurisdiction over the delimitation of maritime boundaries, noting that the bloc's own Court of Justice had confirmed this position in a ruling.

The ministry described the European Parliament's adoption of politically motivated resolutions that disregard international law under the pretext of solidarity among member states as a futile endeavor.

Ankara stressed that peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean could only be achieved through an approach prioritizing dialogue, good neighborly relations, mutual respect and cooperation.

The ministry called on EU officials to adopt a constructive stance in line with these principles.