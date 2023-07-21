Türkiye is working to improve its relations with Egypt as it took more steps recently to restore diplomatic ties, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday.

Answering reporters’ questions as he was returning to Türkiye from a Gulf tour where he visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the president said that improving ties with Egypt would significantly escalate their economic potential.

He was responding to a question about how his three-day Gulf tour would influence Türkiye’s position in geopolitical issues regarding the Eastern Mediterranean and the “Blue Homeland” (Mediterranean territorial waters of Türkiye where it was involved in disputes over hydrocarbon exploration and other economic rights).

“We also gained momentum in our relations with Libya regarding the natural gas exploration and it disturbed some circles. Now, Turkish-Egyptian relations will be developed on a different level,” he said.

Erdoğan said he was planning to visit Libya soon and may include other North African countries in his itinerary. “We cannot make progress without those visits,” he said though he abstained from naming the countries he planned to visit.